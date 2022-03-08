Crawford Culture of Care

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities Brewery is teaming up with area non-profits over a pint of beer. In the first six months, these partnerships have raised over $60,000! Tom Taylor, General Manager of Crawford Brew Works, discusses taking the Culture of Care initiative to the next level - including the 5 new non-profit partners for the rest of 2022.

Crawford Brew Works // 3659 Devil’s Glenn Rd., Bettendorf // 563-332-0243

