East Moline seeks $25 million in federal grant

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline City Council unanimously approved an application for a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation at Monday night’s meeting.

This marks the third time the city applies for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant, which is meant to provide local governments with money to improve connectivity while protecting the environment. Awards of the grant can be between $5 million and $25 million.

City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the City’s existing Greater Downtown streetscaping Plan is the perfect candidate for the grant.

“Our goal is to get interest in the downtown area and get people from some of those successful areas down here and experience what we’ve got to offer,” Maxeiner said. “Some of these other places have a lot to offer, we really just need some exposure. So by driving them to this downtown area, it complements the festivals.”

The city wants to keep people in the city by better connecting Downtown with The Bend, The Rust Belt and The Quarter districts, especially during events.

City Engineer Tim Kammler said the goal is to improve access for pedestrians and bikes to all the developing areas in East Moline.

“[We need to] figure out a way where we can get more people outside, get the community interacting with each other,” Kammler said. “Hopefully [we can] connect these little silos of great development together.”

The plan also includes cosmetic improvements like new signs and better lighting.

Steve Sears, Co-owner of Midwest Ale Works in The Rust Belt said he’s enjoyed improvements so far. He hopes the city can keep investing in the area.”

“[Lighting improvements are] more opening and inviting to people,” Sears said. “The thing that we’re hearing from folks now is some way of connecting the bike path to downtown East Moline and the Rust Belt complex.”

Maxeiner said the plan isn’t just for tourism, but for people already in the Quad Cities to shop and eat in East Moline too.

“If you asked anybody that doesn’t live in East Moline in the Quad City area about East Moline, they have a preconceived notion of what East Moline is,” Maxeiner said. “We’re redefining what that notion is ... Some of these people in the metro area may not have been here recently. We want to give them a reason to come back and take a look.”

City officials said they are also hoping to get a share of the state’s allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by president Biden last November.

Applications for the RAISE Grant are due to the U.S. DOT by April 14. The city expects to hear back by September.

