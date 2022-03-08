Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested on sexual abuse charges
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
Twitter unveils version of site that can bypass Russia block
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be...
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks on the field before an NFL football game between...
Woman sues Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, says he’s her biological father
FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S....
Firm Pentagon ‘no’ to Polish plan to send jets to Ukraine