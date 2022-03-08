Advertisement

Mercy One Medical Center opens expanded emergency department to patients

Tour of completed phase one of the hospital's emergency room expansion project on Monday, March...
Tour of completed phase one of the hospital's emergency room expansion project on Monday, March 7, 2022.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST
CLINTON,, Iowa (KWQC) -Mercy One Medical Center celebrated the completion of the first phase of its emergency department expansion and remodel by welcoming patients Tuesday.

The emergency department expansion and remodel project will result in a larger and higher functioning department to improve experience for patients and their families. Phase one completion includes:

  • New garage space for EMS and patient drop-off
  • Five fast track rooms allowing staff to treat non-urgent patients quickly and efficiently
  • Three safe rooms to allow for closer visualization and monitoring of behavioral health and substance use patients
  • Expanded trauma bay
  • Three procedure/exam rooms

Phase two of the construction will begin March 15 and include completion of three more exam rooms, another trauma bay, triage office, medication room, colleague lounge and office space.

A ceremonial groundbreaking of the emergency department expansion and remodel project was held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

