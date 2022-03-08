Monarch Rescue Team making a difference

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With vibrant orange and black wings that streak across the sky, the Monarch Butterfly is one of the North America’s most iconic species. In recent years, their numbers have suffered due to habitat loss and other types of devastation. How can we play a role in their comeback? Paige and Laura Burke from Monarch Rescue Team shed light on how the group is empowering people to take part in helping save the Monarch Butterflies - one caterpillar at a time.

