Advertisement

New Galesburg coffee shop teaches special needs students workplace skills

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - A coffee shop inside Galesburg High School is now fully open for teachers and students to enjoy. ‘Common Grounds’ coffee shop is run by special education students and their teachers.

The students who work at Common Grounds are also part of the school’s Secondary Transitional Experience Program (STEP). STEP and Common Grounds aim to provide special needs students with the opportunity to gain workplace skills.

“The students are learning customer service skills, they are learning money skills, they are learning social skills, all of the things they are going to need when they work out in the community when they transition into the world of work,” said Randi Grodjesk, special education teacher at Galesburg High School.

Common Grounds is open before school and for about two hours over lunch. Grodjesk says working at Common Grounds helps set students up for success after graduation.

“This is an experience that I think any teenager would benefit from. When they go to the real world they will have an idea of what it’s going to be like and what employers are going to expect from them,” said Grodjesk, “The kids love it. Socially, it’s good for them too. They are very proud of their job and they are proud of what they do here. It’s a pretty novel idea to have a coffee shop right in your school.”

The Illinois Department of Human Services says students who participate in the STEP program are more likely to get a job, finish school, and live independently.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested on sexual abuse charges
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Hello Quad Cities
Hello Quad Cities from Feb. 28 - Mar. 4
Hello Quad Cities
Hello Quad Cities from Feb. 28 - Mar. 4
Over the last few years, McNeil said she’s starting to see more women in senior positions.
A River Bandits official hopes to inspire young girls to consider front office positions
Over the last few years, McNeil said she’s starting to see more women in senior positions.
A River Bandits official hopes to inspire young girls to consider front office positions