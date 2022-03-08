New Galesburg coffee shop teaches special needs students workplace skills

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - A coffee shop inside Galesburg High School is now fully open for teachers and students to enjoy. ‘Common Grounds’ coffee shop is run by special education students and their teachers.

The students who work at Common Grounds are also part of the school’s Secondary Transitional Experience Program (STEP). STEP and Common Grounds aim to provide special needs students with the opportunity to gain workplace skills.

“The students are learning customer service skills, they are learning money skills, they are learning social skills, all of the things they are going to need when they work out in the community when they transition into the world of work,” said Randi Grodjesk, special education teacher at Galesburg High School.

Common Grounds is open before school and for about two hours over lunch. Grodjesk says working at Common Grounds helps set students up for success after graduation.

“This is an experience that I think any teenager would benefit from. When they go to the real world they will have an idea of what it’s going to be like and what employers are going to expect from them,” said Grodjesk, “The kids love it. Socially, it’s good for them too. They are very proud of their job and they are proud of what they do here. It’s a pretty novel idea to have a coffee shop right in your school.”

The Illinois Department of Human Services says students who participate in the STEP program are more likely to get a job, finish school, and live independently.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.