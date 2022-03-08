Advertisement

Scott County Auditor accepting local nominations for 2022 elections

Scott County Logo
Scott County Logo(KWQC/Scott County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced Tuesday her office is accepting nomination papers from candidates for partisan county offices for the June 7 Primary Election.

The last day to file for local nominations is March 25, the Scott County Auditor’s Office said in a media release.

The Primary Election results will determine the candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties for offices up for election this year, the auditor’s office said.

The auditor’s office said the county offices up for election this year include Attorney, Auditor; to fill a vacancy, Recorder, Treasurer, and three Supervisors.

Due to changes in Iowa law, the auditor’s office said for candidates running for partisan offices without a party designation also need to file papers for their candidacies by March 25.

This requirement applies to non-party political organizations such as the Libertarian Party, the Green Party and other groups, as well as individuals running under their own names, the auditor’s office said. These candidates will not participate in the Primary Election, but they will appear on the general election ballot.

The non-partisan township offices of clerk and trustee must file papers with the Auditor’s Office by March 25, due to the changes in Iowa laws also, the auditor’s office said.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office said those with questions about the nomination process can contact them at (563) 326-8631.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested on sexual abuse charges
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Hello Quad Cities
Hello Quad Cities from Feb. 28 - Mar. 4
Hello Quad Cities
Hello Quad Cities from Feb. 28 - Mar. 4
Over the last few years, McNeil said she’s starting to see more women in senior positions.
A River Bandits official hopes to inspire young girls to consider front office positions
Over the last few years, McNeil said she’s starting to see more women in senior positions.
A River Bandits official hopes to inspire young girls to consider front office positions