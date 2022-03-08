Scott County Auditor accepting local nominations for 2022 elections

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced Tuesday her office is accepting nomination papers from candidates for partisan county offices for the June 7 Primary Election.

The last day to file for local nominations is March 25, the Scott County Auditor’s Office said in a media release.

The Primary Election results will determine the candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties for offices up for election this year, the auditor’s office said.

The auditor’s office said the county offices up for election this year include Attorney, Auditor; to fill a vacancy, Recorder, Treasurer, and three Supervisors.

Due to changes in Iowa law, the auditor’s office said for candidates running for partisan offices without a party designation also need to file papers for their candidacies by March 25.

This requirement applies to non-party political organizations such as the Libertarian Party, the Green Party and other groups, as well as individuals running under their own names, the auditor’s office said. These candidates will not participate in the Primary Election, but they will appear on the general election ballot.

The non-partisan township offices of clerk and trustee must file papers with the Auditor’s Office by March 25, due to the changes in Iowa laws also, the auditor’s office said.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office said those with questions about the nomination process can contact them at (563) 326-8631.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.