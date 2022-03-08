Severe weather damages campground in Whiteside County over the weekend

LYNDON, Ill. (KWQC) - Update 1:30 p.m. March 8, 2022: The National Weather Service confirms the damage at Rivers Edge Resort Campground was from a microburst with 80-85 mph winds. This caused extensive damage at the campground.

An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in Erie, Il with 90-95 mph winds. It was 50 yards wide and was on the ground for about four miles. There was damage to trees and farm sheds.

There were no injuries during either event.

The Rivers Edge Resort Campground is in its off season, so fortunately nobody was at the campground when the severe weather hit Saturday night.

The gates were temporarily opened today so people could survey the damage to their property.

Other than a couple people picking up the pieces after Saturday night’s storm, all is quiet at Rivers Edge Resort Campground in Lyndon.

The powerful storm took down several trees at the campsite, damaging or destroying several trailers.

“Unbelievable. It’s quite amazing that it took so many trees out. Actually rolled a new trailer out into the field down here. I haven’t even been down to see all the damage down here yet. But, it was extreme whatever it was,” said Larry Schettler.

Larry Schettler owns a trailer on the campground and has had ties to Rivers Edge for nearly 50 years.

His trailer isn’t destroyed, but there is a lot of cleanup ahead.

“There’s a tree laying on it and one went through the window. Another one went through the back side and just damaged the shed and so on. But my neighbor there, every tree along the bank there was laying in his yard,” said Schettler.

Aside from several downed trees, limbs on trailers, and debris scattered about, two camping trailers were also tipped over by the wind, with one appearing to have rolled a couple times.

The roller coaster elements haven’t made clean up easy.

“I still got a tree laying on the trailer down there. And there’s a lot of that’s got a lot of work down here. Yes, this is just what we needed, more cold weather,” said Schettler.

As temperatures warm up and the campground opens for the season, the work is going to be cut out for campers.

“It’s gonna be a lot of work straightening this out, because it’s quite a bit of damage,” said Schettler.

TV6 spoke with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, and the lead forecaster told us a team of meteorologist will be up in the Lyndon and Erie area surveying damage Tuesday to see if it was done by straight-line winds or a tornado.

