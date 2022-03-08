Sunny and milder Tuesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Quieter weather will ensue over the next two days, but it’s not to say we won’t have another front moving through.

Highs Tuesday will warm into the 30s and 40s with SW winds and sunshine help our cause. Tuesday night a cool front will slip into the area and shift our winds to the north. This will slowly cool us off Wednesday and eventually set the stage for another round of snow Thursday into Friday. This will fire up midday Thursday and continue into Friday morning.

Right now it appears the heaviest snow sets up south of the QCA, but there is still the chance for several inches of snow. Behind this system will come a quick shot of arctic air with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning will especially be cold with single digits low and wind chills at or below zero.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 40º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 40º.

