Blackhawk statue donation raises concern

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The donation of the Blackhawk statue in Rock Island to Blackhawk Bank and Trust in Milan is just about a done deal.

But now, residents and officials are speaking out, asking for the city to take another look at the arrangement.

For some Rock Island residents, the statue has a personal significance and they’re not excited to see it leave the city.

“It’s not classified as a historic site, per se. But to those of us who have lived here in Rock Island our entire lives, it actually is a historic site,” said John Miller, a lifelong resident. “It means a lot to us.”

Miller remembers when the statue used to be the sign marking Blackhawk Watchtower Plaza.

“There was a shopping mall, restaurants, and a bowling alley. My family and I spent quite a bit of time down there.” said Miller.

The statue has sat on an empty lot for years. Its planned new home as part of a Blackhawk Bank and Trust branch has raised other concerns.

“Some are concerned that it’s leaving the west side of Rock Island, specifically the location where it’s at. And some are voicing concern regarding the recipient with some concerns about the appropriateness of their use of native imagery,” said Dylan Parker, Rock Island’s 5th Ward Alderman. “I’m hearing an awful lot of feedback at this point about the issue.”

Parker also says that constituents have told him it wasn’t clear how the decision was made, or how residents could have a voice in the final call.

“As such, I’ve advocated that the decision be brought back to a city council meeting, at least for public discussion,” Parker said. “Ultimately, I’d like the decision rescinded completely, but at least we need more public discussion on the item.”

At this time, there is no plan to bring the plan back up in a council meeting. The city is moving ahead, saying the role the statue will play at the new location would be the same one its had since the 60′s.

“There was another part to it that was a sign. There were some cross arrows, arrows crossed. They said Blackhawk Watchtower Plaza,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. “So it was designed as a sign to identify a strip mall. It was not designed and built as a monument to Blackhawk.”

Though there are calls for more citizen input on the decision, the city is staying the course.

“It just isn’t feasible. We don’t have a staff to be able to manage going out and surveying people and finding out,” said Thoms. “The citizens elect the city council and myself to make decisions, and that’s what we need to do.”

Blackhawk Bank and Trust president Jim Huiskamp says he’s waiting for the final decision.

If the project does move ahead, the city estimates the statue could move in late spring of this year.

