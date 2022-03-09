Advertisement

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a...
BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.(Source: BMW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter your vehicle identification number or VIN>

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
A Morrison woman pleaded guilty Wednesday for her role in the shooting death of her...
Woman pleads guilty in connection with the 2017 death of then-girlfriend’s mother in Morrison

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Sesame Street cast attends the "Defying Inequality" Broadway concert, a celebrity benefit for...
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child