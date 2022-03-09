Crews battle house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Davenport Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 8:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 4th Street.

A TV6 crew on scene says that smoke was coming out of the attic of the home. At the time, crews were seen checking the building for any excess fire and smoke.

Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey tells a TV6 crew on scene that everyone did evacuate the home safely.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

