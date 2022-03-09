Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Davenport Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 8:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 4th Street.

A TV6 crew on scene says that smoke was coming out of the attic of the home. At the time, crews were seen checking the building for any excess fire and smoke.

Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey tells a TV6 crew on scene that everyone did evacuate the home safely.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Geneseo High School students wrapped thousands of bare root saplings.
Hundreds of students help Living Lands and Waters with ‘MillionTrees Project’
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Frank Claybrook, 39, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for two counts...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth charges, parole violations