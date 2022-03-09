Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested early Wednesday after police say she shot a man in the lobby of a hospital emergency room during an argument.

G’Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, reckless discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing March 18.

At 12:47 a.m., Davenport police responded to Genesis West Hospital, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., for a report of a gunfire disturbance in the emergency room lobby.

Genesis Security contacted Davenport police, staff escorted a couple of patients in the waiting area inside the Emergency Department and the Emergency Department went on lock-down as part of established protocols to ensure the safety of patients and staff, Genesis Hospital said in a media release.

According to police, witnesses said they saw Bogan and 19-year-old Fasheed Rush physically fighting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Rush punched Bogan in the face, and Bogan produced a handgun and fired two shots, according to police. One of the shots struck Rush in the leg and caused property damage in the lobby.

Multiple bystanders were in the lobby at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

“We are grateful to our Genesis security staff and Davenport Police Department’s quick response and are working closely with police as they conduct their investigation,” Genesis said.

Security footage captured Bogan and Rush engaged in a physical fight and the two fought over control over the gun while Bogan tried to pull it out, according to an arrest affidavit.

She admitted to firing the handgun while fighting the man, according to the affidavit.

Rush was charged with simple assault.

Genesis said safety and security are a top priority for them. They proactively review and hold safety exercises and training for all Genesis employees.

A thorough review is taking place to ensure best practices in our safety protocols, which continue to be in place for all Genesis facilities, the hospital said. Genesis is also evaluating appropriate actions to further increase safety measures in the Emergency Department lobbies. Genesis is also offering counseling support for employees and patients who may have been impacted.

