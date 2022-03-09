Advertisement

Ex-Illinois state senator pleads guilty in embezzlement case

Illinois Sen. Tom Cullerton speaks during session in Springfield.
Illinois Sen. Tom Cullerton speaks during session in Springfield.(Illinois Senate Democrats)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST
CHICAGO (AP) - A former Illinois state senator has pleaded guilty in a federal embezzlement case, two weeks after he abruptly resigned from the state Legislature.

Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from Villa Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of embezzlement, admitting that he improperly took more than $240,000 from the Teamsters labor union. The 52-year-old Cullerton has agreed to pay $248,828 in restitution.

A prosecutor said during Tuesday’s federal court hearing that Cullerton could face a prison sentence of more than a year. His sentencing has been set for June 21.

Cullerton was charged in 2019 in an indictment.

