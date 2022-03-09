Snow showers arrive Thursday afternoon and evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight clouds will be on the increase over the QCA tonight and then another snow system arrives Thursday afternoon. Some minor accumulations are likely as

the snow begins to stick in the afternoon. This will be a pretty light snow with an inch or so around the Metro QC, and some areas seeing 2 to 3 inches south of

Hwy. 34 with some isolated 4 inch amounts possible toward Lee County, Iowa and Hancock County, Illinois, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Snow will

end very early Friday morning with some isolated flakes possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 30 Thursday and Friday and then much colder air settles in

for Saturday with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s. Wind chills will drop below zero Saturday morning with afternoon chills in the single digits

and teens. A quick rebound to warmer weather comes back Sunday with highs in the 50s through early in the new week with 60s possible by Wednesday! Don’t forget

to turn the clock AHEAD an hour late Saturday night as we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 18. WIND: N 5-10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW BY EVENING. HIGH: 30°. WIND: NE 5-10

FRIDAY: SNOW ENDING EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH: 32°.

