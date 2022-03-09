At least 10 tornadoes confirmed in Iowa and Illinois over the weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service has been surveying damage from Saturday night’s storms, and determined there was a microburst that caused damage at a campground in Lyndon, Ill.

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90-95 mph was confirmed in Erie, Ill., causing damage to farm sheds and several trees. Fortunately there were no injuries.

In Iowa and Illinois, there has been at least 10 tornadoes confirmed.

Of the nine tornadoes in Iowa and one tornado in Illinois over the weekend, the most destructive tornado occurred in Winterset, just southwest of Des Moines.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines rated the tornado an EF-4 with estimated wind speeds of 170 mph.

It was on the ground for nearly 70 miles, with five reported injuries and six deaths.

The Winterset tornado is the first EF-4 in Iowa since October of 2013. The 69.5 mile path of destruction is the second longest in Iowa since 1980. On June 7, 1984 there was a 117 mile-long path in southern Iowa.

Another person died during an EF-3 tornado with 138 mph winds in Chariton Saturday night, taking the total death toll up to seven. It’s the most deaths since nine people were killed in the Parkersburg tornado on May 25, 2008.

Prior to that, the most deaths from a tornado was 18, set back in may of 1968 in the Charles City and Oelwein tornadoes.

It’s not uncommon to see tornadoes during the month of March in Iowa. From 1980 to 2021, there were 102 tornadoes in the state, averaging about two per year. This serves as a reminder that tornadoes can happen during any time of the year, at any time of day.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities and Des Moines are continuing to analyze data from the weekend’s severe weather outbreak. The tornado count could go up in coming days.

