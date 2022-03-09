Local economic professor explains cause of spiking gas prices

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to AAA, drivers in Iowa are seeing an average of $3.81 cents a gallon. In Illinois its much higher, with a statewide average of $4.42 cents.

The previous record for the highest gas prices were set in 2008.

Economic Professor Jim Bang of St. Ambrose University says one reason for the spike in gas prices comes from sanctions posed on Russia.

For reference, President Biden announced the U.S. banned Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports since its invasion on Ukraine.

Professor Bang says high gas prices are also determined by the global market; in which goods and services of one country are traded to people of other countries.

He says whatever affects the global market will have impacts over the cost of supplying oil.

In terms of sanctions on the Russia, Professor Bang says the U.S. consumes 7% of total petroleum imports from Russia.

“That makes them somewhere around the third largest source of crude oil, well, petroleum, total petroleum products that we import, in terms of total petroleum, which puts them as at a similar level in terms of total imports as Saudi Arabia, for example,” said Professor Bang.

Professor Bang says OPEC which is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has about 30 members, can influence the total supply that’s available on world markets.

“When they do decide to produce less oil, that also has an impact on price. And I believe I saw earlier this week that that was one of the things that OPEC did decide to do and kind of Saudi Arabia kind of leading that group did pull back on some of their production, because, you know, this, they saw an opportunity to increase their profits,” said Professor Bang.

Bang says from his perspective gas is an important part in many households, but when it comes to overall well-being, part of that comes from the individual prices people pay for products, which is determined by the amount of disposable income people have.

