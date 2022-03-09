Advertisement

Madigan pleads not guilty in racketeering, bribery case

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech at the Illinois State...
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and bribery. Madigan entered the plea through an attorney Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The former Democratic powerhouse is accused in a decade-long bribery scheme in which utility company ComEd handed out subcontracts and no-work jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for favorable legislation in Springfield.

Madigan controlled the House and decided the fate of many pieces of legislation for most of the past four decades.

He resigned in early 2021 after he couldn’t gather enough votes for a 19th term at the helm. Ex-lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain is also charged and pleaded not guilty.

