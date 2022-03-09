Advertisement

Non-emergency Medical Transport hit by rising gas prices

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Non-emergency Medical Transport is weighing its options as gas prices continue to rise.

Non-emergency Medical Transport takes people to and from many different types of doctor’s appointments.

“It’s becoming more and more of a challenge,” Ken LaRue, Co-Owner Non-Emergency Medical Transport said. “We might send four or five vehicles from Muscatine to the Quad Cities to do the transportation there and so the deadhead from Muscatine to Davenport is getting quite expensive.”

The transport takes people to the Iowa City area, Muscatine, Burlington, Quad Cities and more, LaRue said.

“We still have to go where people have to get to appointments, regardless of the gas prices,” LaRue said. “We’re all paying more in our nitch of particular transportation and it’s a little bit harder to pass that along and it’s definitely going to cut back on the profitability but people need to get to and from their business, so it’s not always about money but it’s about doing the right thing.”

LaRue said they plan to have four or five vehicles in the Quad Cities permanently and hope it will help cut costs.

