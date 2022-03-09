QC airport expects travel boost over spring break, pilot shortage could impact flights

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - More passengers are expected to fill the terminals at the Quad Cities International Airport this spring break than during the same break in 2021 and 2020.

“We are expecting to at least surpass 2021 numbers for sure. All industry projections are looking at 2022 fitting in higher number-wise than 2019 and 2021 with 2020 at the very bottom,” said Ashleigh Davis, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Quad Cities International Airport.

According to Davis, omicron, and delta COVID-19 waves slowed the recovery of air travel, but expect demand to increase as cases decline.

‘We definitely think that there is a lot of pent-up demand. A lot of canceled plans are now staying on the books so we are expecting a pretty decent year,” said Davis.

Travel projections predict passenger numbers will stabilize in 2023 or surpass 2019 levels but a shortage of pilots and crew could slow down your travel plans. A report by Oliver Wyman consulting estimates North America will be short over twelve thousand pilots by 2023.

“Even if airports are getting busier just in terms of the people who want to travel, airlines are still grappling with their own crew and pilot shortages and trying to manage their own resources and best decide how to get everything back to 2019 levels,” said Davis, “We are fortunate that we haven’t seen a lot of shortages at our airport. We have managed to stay pretty fully staffed. Something to keep in mind is that whatever impact a bigger airport is going to trickle down to smaller airports like ours so we may be running completely smooth but if something happens at Chicago or Dallas you could start to see the impact filter down to us.”

The federal mask requirement inside federal airports and airplanes is set to expire after March 18th. The mandate has been extended three times since it went into effect. The TSA has said they will consult with the CDC before making any decision on whether or not to extend the mandate again.

