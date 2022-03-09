Advertisement

Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis last week while he was on a video call with his mother. (Source: KSDK/Family photos/CNN)
By Travis Cummings
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSDK) - A 19-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis last week while he was on a video call with his mother.

Jadun Byrd was found shot in a parking lot on March 2. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

His mother, Leslie Byrd, says she was on FaceTime with her son when he was gunned down. She heard someone say, “They just shot that boy up,” and through the phone, she saw her son’s head roll back and hands curl up.

Byrd believes the bullet wasn’t intended for her son and that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“They didn’t even rob him. They didn’t take anything from him. They just pulled up and shot and drove off,” Byrd said.

Byrd said her son had a love for basketball and mentoring. He was studying engineering.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
Thadeus Sincere Gray, 20, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to 20 years in prison in fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE - 'Pill Mann' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Goldman Sachs shuts down its Russia business
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot focuses on entrapment
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for a war crimes probe into Russia's invasion of...
Harris embraces calls for war crimes probe in Russia