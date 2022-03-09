What is a microburst?

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities spent Tuesday morning surveying the damage in Whiteside County, and determined the damage at Rivers Edge Resort Campground Saturday night was caused by a microburst with estimated winds of 80 to 85 mph.

While a microburst differs from a tornado, it can be just as damaging.

A microburst occurs within the downdraft of thunderstorms As dry air gets fed into the thunderstorm cloud, the rain within the clouds evaporates, causing temperatures to drop quickly.

Evaporative cooling leads to colder air and whatever precipitation is left over to race out of the cloud and toward the ground. Once the air hits the ground, it is forced outward and causes damage to anything in its path.

Different from a tornado, winds during a microburst move down and out instead of in and up.

A microburst has straight-line winds moving from the center, while a tornado has swirling winds moving toward the center.

Microbursts can be wet with rain or dry, but there are no visible features.

Just down the road in Erie, Ill., NWS Quad Cities confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage to several trees and farm sheds. Winds were estimated to be 90-95 mph.

