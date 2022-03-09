Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in connection with the 2017 death of then-girlfriend’s mother in Morrison

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) – A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with the 2017 shooting death of her then-girlfriend’s mother in Morrison.

Whiteside County Court records show Rachel Helm, 20, pleaded guilty to arson, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

She also pleaded guilty to concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison. The sentences will run back-to-back for a total of 11.5 years, according to court records.

Helm will receive credit for 1,705 days already served. Once she completes her prison sentence, she will serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Helm was just 15 when her then-girlfriend, Anna Schroeder, also 15, shot her mother, Peggy Schroeder, in the head in their Morrison home on July 6, 2017.

Leading up to the shooting, Schroeder and Helm sent multiple text messages about killing Peggy Schroeder, 53, so that they could be together.

After killing her mother, Schroeder called Helm and sent her a picture of her mother’s body when the teen said she didn’t believe she had killed her. Later that night, Helm’s mother dropped her off at Schroeder’s house and the two tried cleaning up the crime scene and planned to run away.

Two days later, Helm set fire to linen on Schroeder’s bed and a sheet covering Peggy Schroeder’s body.

Anna Schroeder was later located at her father’s home in Walnut.

Schroeder, now 19, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to second-degree murder in her mother’s death. In November, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

