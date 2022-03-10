Advertisement

After 35 years, the Burlington Grayhounds returned to the state tournament

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - 1987, the last time the Burlington Grayhounds boys basketball team made it to state ended with a victory over West Des Moines Valley to capture the schools only state title. The 2022 trip didn’t end quite the same way, but the experience for the Burlington team to change the direction of the program was a win in itself.

The eighth seeded Grayhounds surprised the top ranked Ames Little Cyclones out of the gate, jumping out to a lead after the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, Ames was able to grab momentum and then a lead that they would never give up.

Jackson Carlson would lead Burlington, scoring a dozen, and fellow senior Amarion Davis added 11 points and 8 rebounds in the 60-40 loss to Ames.

