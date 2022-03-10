Advertisement

Coach’s letter says students didn’t make team for ‘lack of volleyball skills’

By Kody Fisher and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A letter informing some high school students in Ohio that they didn’t make the boys volleyball team is causing consternation among some parents.

According to WXIX, students who didn’t make the volleyball team at Mason High School were given a letter that read: “Thank you for trying out for Mason Volleyball but because of your lack of volleyball skills you did not make the team.”

Reaction to the letter was varied. Some defended its directness; others pointed to the indelicacy of a perceived punchline.

A parent of one of the students who received the letter believes it could have been phrased better.

“The wording of the letter was just a little discouraging,” Tyler Vornberg said.

On the other hand, another parent whose child was cut from the team didn’t see a problem with the letter calling it “direct and to the point.”

“I mean, if they lack the skills, then they do. [...] I honestly feel that if you don’t make the cut, it was a nice way to put it,” Jo McDermit said.

Vornberg would have liked to seen the letter build up the students by enjoining them to keep working—or at the very least give them some things to work on so that they might stand a better chance next year.

The school district said the letter doesn’t align with the culture they are trying to maintain.

The district plans to work with coaches to improve the language in any letters cutting students from teams moving forward.

“We want to make sure that even when we’re delivering that tough news that we’re doing it in a way that kids do learn from and grow from,” said Tracey Carson, the district’s public information officer.

The coach who penned the letter will not face punishment, the district said, though Carson added this is an opportunity to review the training district coaches get in their mission to uplift their students.

