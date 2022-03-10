CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say has been involved in catalytic converter thefts around the city.

Police say the image above was taken in the 400 block of West Kimberly Road on Jan. 24. The man was driving a gray Jeep Liberty.

If you know who he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

