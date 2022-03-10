Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth charges, parole violations

By KWQC Staff
Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Frank Claybrook, 39, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. He also is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole violation.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-3, 226 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
court gavel
Moline man pleads guilty to attempting to meet child for sex, soliciting obscene photos

Latest News

A chilly start on tap for the St Patrick's Day Race and Parade, but temperatures will be...
Your First Alert Forecast
Iowa GOP hosts Mike Pompeo
Trump Cabinet member makes stop in the Quad Cities
Des Moines, IA
Central De Witt comes up just short of the state title
Moline, IL
Grace Boffeli's double-double help UNI to the MVC semifinals
Moline man pleads guilty to attempting to meet child for sex, soliciting obscene photos