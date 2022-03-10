CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on meth charges, parole violations

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Frank Claybrook, 39, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. He also is wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole violation.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-3, 226 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.