Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - 10 women’s basketball teams are headed to the Quad Cities for the long awaited Missouri Valley Conference Mar. 10th-13th at the TaxSlayer Center.

CEO and President David Herrell says there is a lot of excitement and anticipation this year, as players can play without worrying about COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, for the first time in tournament history, Sunday’s championship game will be broadcast on national television.

“I think, quite frankly, for the Quad Cities region, it creates, you know, maybe this opportunity to, hey, let’s pack the building out. Like let’s, let’s do some things to bring our families, our friends, our colleagues, because we want the Quad Cities to look great on television. And we’ve been working with the conference and all the all the fun things to showcase that the region in doing so. But you want an environment you want to pack building on Sunday at one o’clock at the TaxSlayer Center, so that we can really, you know, show what the QC is all about,” said Herrell.

Herrell says its also the 50th anniversary for Title IX.

“And so to be able to have this in our backyard for a few days is something special, and we take very seriously at visit Quad Cities and our sports tourism efforts. And how we’re trying to create some real meaningful change through sports tourism. And this is just another shining example of a great event coming to the QC for multiple dates,” said Herrell.

Each day of the tournament will also provide themes for fans to support their favorite team.

March 10-13 - Wear Your Favorite Team Shirt: Children 8th grade and under can get half-price tickets at the door when they wear a team jersey, t-shirt, or sweatshirt to any game. The offer is good for any game and children must be accompanied by an adult.

March 10 - Frothy Thursday: Courtesy of the TaxSlayer Center, concessions will sell $2 beers during the two games.

March 11 - Bingo Games: The MVC presents their free Bingo Games during Friday’s games. Fans can play for a chance to win prizes such as MVC school branded t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, stuffed animals, and more.

March 12 - $1 Popcorn and Fan Fun Zone: During Saturday’s games, not only is $1 popcorn on the menu, but the Fan Fun Zone is open to the public and features games and activities, and an opportunity to take photos with the MVC Championship Trophy. Game times on Saturday are 1:32 p.m. and 4:02 p.m.

March 13 - Championship Game & Fan Fun Zone: Don’t miss the excitement as the final two teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship. Stop at the Fan Fun Zone for activities before and during the game. Game time is 1:02 p.m.

Herrell says fans can find tickets on www.taxslayercenter.com.

Sunday’s championship can be watched on ESPNU or https://espnquadcities.com/.

