Old Davenport YMCA set for demolition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After almost two years, the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley is set to demolish the old building on 2nd Street in Davenport.

The city approved the demolition at the Design Review Board meeting last week. In an application submitted to the board dated February 3rd, 2022, YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley CEO Brad Martell describes an “urgent” need to tear the building down.

Martell writes that the homeless have been breaking into the empty property and claims police have to visit the site twice a week to remove them. He goes on to say they’ve attempted to weld and screw doors shut, but it hasn’t kept people out.

The homeless aren’t the only ones breaking into the building. Martell also describes “urban cutters” stripping the building of copper wire and causing flooding in the basement. He says the Y has spent $10,000 on pumping water out of the building.

At the end of the project, the building, signs, playground, and blue fence will be removed. The parking lot, trees, and transformer are expected to stay. The site will be covered with grass, according to a presentation used at the Design Board Meeting. Clearing the lot opens the door to new development in the area.

“There is a great gateway here. It’s not just to downtown, but to the city from Illinois,” said Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “It’s very visible, it’s got a lot of opportunity for both private and public development, and I’m just looking forward to seeing what we can get done there.”

While there’s no way to know for sure what will be built there, Carter says it’s likely it will be a multi-purpose space. Some possible examples thrown out were a bus stop, apartments, retail, or a park. Demolishing the old building will make development easier for new owners.

“The building’s really challenging,” said Carter. “It has a lot of environmental challenges from asbestos to just the design of it. It’s built like a labyrinth. It’s not easily converted into something else.”

With a new developer in place or not, it’s not going to be long before the building disappears. Crews are actively removing glass and asbestos from the building, and a spring demolition seems likely.

You can view the full application, and the proposed plans for the demolition, here.

