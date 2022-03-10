Port Byron woman receives donated van from QCA Police Department

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - After a vehicle rear-ended her family’s Jeep and totaled the vehicle, Stacy O’Connell and her family were left without a vehicle. That changed when an East Moline Police Department benevolent officer came knocking, offering O’Connell a van, donated to the police department by a generous East Moline business owner.

“We’re very grateful, very grateful,” said Stacy O’Connell.

Stacy O’Connell and her three children were heading to the grocery store on January 26 when they came up on an incident with police on scene, so she decided to slow her jeep down.

That hit totaled her vehicle. As a single mother new to the area, she wasn’t sure what she was going to do.

“I wasn’t sure if I could go straight or if I needed to turn. The officer started walking towards the road to direct me and then, BOOM, we got rear-ended full speed. The car wasn’t even near us, it just came out of nowhere and hit us. So, we were almost at a stop, so it was approximately 60, 65 mph we were hit,” said O’Connell.

She and her children were injured and were rushed to an area hospital.

One of her sons was already in a cast, after a fracture due to having brittle bones disease.

“He does have compression fracture in his back. I had hit my head and I had a black eye too. So, I’m pretty sure I walked away with a concussion, but we walked away so we’re thankful.”

While O’Connell had insurance for *her vehicle, she learned three weeks after the incident that the person who hit her was uninsured.

“Having uninsured motorists is worth its weight in gold. You can have basic liability on your insurance, but if you don’t have uninsured motorists and you’re hit by someone who uninsured, it’s not a pretty picture.”

Right after she received the disappointing news, she had a knock on the door from an east moline police benevolent officer, offering her a free van that was donated to the police department by a generous east moline business owner.

That day O’Connell had the keys in her hand.

“When she came here and told me that I honestly, I started crying. I did. I just couldn’t believe that somebody would help us out like that. And being our circumstances I, we were definitely up a creek without a pedal so it was really great,” said O’Connell.

It wasn’t about having bright and shiny. It was about having a reliable vehicle to get her children to doctor appointments following the accident.

“I’m actually glad it was an older vehicle. Somebody else already worked out the kinks,” said O’Connell.

“Thank you East Moline Police Department.”

