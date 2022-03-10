Quad Cities celebrates St. Patrick’s Day Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - Let’s shamrock and roll.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Quad Cities will kick off Saturday with the annual CASI races and St. Patrick’s Society’s Grand Parade.

Co-Chair of the St. Patrick Society Sue DeVine Frese says along with the parade, the River Bend Food Bank will assist with fighting hunger in the Quad Cities.

“So the historic connection between us and the Food Bank is based on the hunger and deaths suffered by the Irish famine in the 1840s. Over the last several years, they have collected thousands of dollars from generous parade spectators and actually only as little as $1 provides five meals that the Riverbend Food Bank provides. So very, very grateful for all the generous, generous donations,” said Frese.

Frese says for a chance to donate during the parade all you have to do is watch for the River Bend Food Bank truck.

CASI’s annual St. Patricks Day race will be held Saturday starting and ending at 129 Main St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The three different races will be held:

9:00 a.m.: Tot Trot

9:30 a.m.: 1-mile Family Run/Walk

10:00 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk

Packet pick-up will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and starting at 7 a.m. Saturday until the races. A virtual runner option is also available for the CASI run, registration for the event is available through Saturday at 8 a.m. on the CASI registration website.

The Quad Cities Grand Parade XXXVI, organized by the St. Patrick Society, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and end at the RiverCenter in Davenport. A post-parade bash will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the RiverCenter.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits with wind chills around zero degrees for race time. It’s a good idea to layer up tomorrow and cover up any extremities. In conditions like these frost bite could set in, in as little as one hour. Please take extra precautions tomorrow morning.

Warmer on Sunday

