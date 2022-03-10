A River Bandits official hopes to inspire young girls to consider front office positions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 2021 gender and racial report card found that less than 30 percent of Major League Baseball senior administration roles were held by women.

Here in the Quad Cities, Julia McNeil, the River Bandits’ senior director for ticketing and fulfillment, is hopeful her journey can inspire young girls looking to get into the industry.

“Sports has always been a big passion of mine, and it was something that I wanted to continue as a career on the business side of things,” McNeil said.

McNeil was chosen to be a part of Minor League Baseball’s inaugural Leaders Inspiring Future Talent program, a program that connects women in senior positions in minor league baseball with women who are just getting started.

“Being able to see someone in a position that I would like to see myself in was very inspiring and knowing her journey and seeing what steps she took to get there and what I need to do to get to the next level,” McNeil said.

Now in her fourth year with the River Bandits, McNeil continues to give back to women trying to find front office positions in sports.

“She is so engaged with women trying to find their way in the sports industry. It’s such a tough area to squeeze your foot in the door,” said Kyle Kercheval, the River Bandits’ media relations and season tickets manager. “It’s not easy to do, and she is such a great mentor to people trying to make their way up. She always has a way to problem-solve, lead, and she just sets a great example for not only women in the industry but for everyone in the office, everyone in the industry.”

Over the last few years, McNeil said she’s starting to see more women in senior positions.

“Women are just as deserving of positions like those. Hopefully, it inspires a younger generation of women as they are growing up to see that it is possible. That is something they can accomplish one day,” McNeil said.

McNeil said her advice to young girls interested in a front office position is to do an internship and learn about various roles within a business or organization.

The River Bandits’ home opener is scheduled for April 12 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

