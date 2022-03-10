Snow showers through Thursday evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Snow will taper off this evening and completely end overnight. Many areas will see 1 to 2 inches of snow with up to 3 to 4 inches farther south of I-80 and

very little snow for most areas north of Hwy. 30. Into Friday we’ll hold on to one more day with highs in the 30s thanks to getting some sun back. But, we can’t

rule out some pop-up snow showers during the afternoon with little if any additional accumulation. Then the cold air settles in on strong afternoon winds. We’ll see

lows drop to the single digits Saturday with highs in the 20s. Wind chills will drop below zero Saturday morning with afternoon chills in the single digits and teens.

A quick rebound to warmer weather comes back Sunday with highs in the 50s through early in the new week with 60s likely by Wednesday! Don’t forget to turn the clock

AHEAD an hour late Saturday night as we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 16. WIND: NW/W - 5

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS. BECOMING WINDY. HIGH: 33°. WIND: NW 10-20/30

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGH: 28°. CHILLS: 5 TO 15

