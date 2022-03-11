Central DeWitt advances to State Championship with win over Assumption; Rockridge and Scales Mound fall in Semifinals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Central DeWitt advanced to the 3A State Championship with a 70-46 win over Assumption. Shawn Gilbert scored a game-high 32 points and Gibson McEwen added 16. In the Illinois State Semifinals Rockridge fell to Monticello and Scales Mound lost to Liberty. Watch all the highlights in the video player.

