COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Illinois and Rock Island County

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to drop for both Rock Island County and the State of Illinois. The Rock Island County Health Department reported Friday that 65 residents have tested positive for the virus. But the county says that number may not reflect all cases, since home tests are not counted. The number of people hospitalized in the county decreased to 6 from 9 last Friday.

Rock Island County is also considered at a low level of risk of spread, according to the CDC. This metric means that people can choose to wear a mask.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health there were 8,519 reported infections in Illinois since March 4. The state also reported an additional 149 deaths. As of Thursday night there were 676 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients were on ventilators.

