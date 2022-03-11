Eaton strike into third week, union says they’re standing strong

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - March 10 marks 21 days for union members with the International Association of Machinists at the picket line at Eaton-Cobham Systems. Applications are also out now for about 400 permanent replacement workers.

IAM member and Eaton employee for over seven years Tunny Jordan says he’s not worried since he doesn’t think the jobs will get filled quickly. He says it’s a difficult task to manufacture military and aerospace equipment, “we have skills that took us years to learn in this job and we know that temporary employees are not going to get that job done or get it done right.”

University of Iowa labor expert Paul Iverson says putting applications out for replacement workers is a common negotiation tactic, “if they really need to get people back to work and get production up and running because hiring these permanent replacements isn’t going to lead to production, anywhere near where it was, until those people are trained and certified.”

Eaton acquired Cobham Systems last year, so this is their first contract negotiation. Iverson says the company is trying to show they have the upper hand. “First contract situations are notoriously difficult. There hasn’t been time for trust to develop between the union and management. You don’t know. You can’t judge ‘are they? Are they bluffing here? Or do they really want to do this?’ So Eaton is currently coming in and saying they’re going to be tough in their negotiations.”

Union members say they’ll stand strong until a fair contract comes in. “It wasn’t fair, they were taking away from us in all facets. We were essential employees, we were told we were essential, and now we’re not essential anymore. And that’s why we’re out here right now... it doesn’t feel they’re working with us. we’re willing to work with them but we just need them to reciprocate with us,” says Jordan.

The next contract negotiation is estimated to be around March 14.

Eaton officials say the decision to hire permanent replacement workers wasn’t a decision made lightly and they hope to reach a “mutually satisfactory agreement with the union.”

