Henry Dinkins says he’ll file to represent himself after second request for new attorney denied

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County courtroom was tense on Friday afternoon after a tense exchange took place between Henry Dinkins and Judge Henry Lantham.

The 49-year-old is being charged with first degree murder for the 2020 killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Her remains were found in Clinton County in the spring of 2021.

Dinkins, who is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail, has written a twice requested a new attorney since he was first charged in May of 2021.

His first request, written on February 3, claimed that his appointed attorney Miguel Puentes was not communicating with him. The request was denied with Lantham instead requested that Puentes and Dinkins have weekly phone calls.

Dinkins filed a second request on February 25 stating that if he does not get a new attorney then he will represent himself. In the letter, Dinkins claimed his attorneys were “not willing to put in the work” on his case.

The hearing on Friday was to address the second request.

Court began with Kyle Worby, Puentes’ co-council, telling the judge that they have tried to call Dinkins on three separate occasions and he has refused to speak with them.

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton then stated he believes that Dinkins is trying to prolong the trial date, which is set for May of 2022.

Given the opportunity to speak, Dinkins was adamant that he wanted to represent himself because he said he was not given the “proper representation.”

Judge Lantham agreed that Dinkins seemed to be attempting to prolong trial, saying, “to me it appears you’re just frustrating the whole situation.”

“If ya’ll want to pursue [trial] and continue forward, [you] don’t have to change dates,” Dinkins responded, “I’ll represent myself, I don’t need council.”

Lantham told Dinkins that the court was not going to address that request because he had not filed a motion to represent himself. “That can be filed at a separate time,” he said.

Lanthan denied Dinkins’ second request for a new attorney, stating, “you haven’t cooperated with your attorneys.”

The court ended with Judge Lantham telling Dinkins that he urges him to talk to his attorneys, and to reconsider representing himself in a trial that consists of such serious charges.

Dinkins stated during the hearing that he planned to file a new motion to represent himself in trial.

