Hoops in the Heartland brings boost to Moline economy

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Hoops in the Heartland is back full force after two years, the tournament is a thrill for fans and provides a boost to the local economy.

For this year’s triumphant return, the Tax Slayer Center and downtown Moline are partnering with Visit Quad Cities to go all out on the fan experience.

“The next few days is a unique opportunity to be able to host these student athletes, administrators, and the fans from the schools,” said Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “So it’s a special opportunity for Visit Quad Cities.”

Those administrators, fans, and students need places to eat, drink, and celebrate their wins. So the tournament also represents a huge economic boon for the area.

“We’re projecting a minimum of about a $1,300,000 impact.” said Herrell.

For businesses in the downtown area that see part of that million dollar impact, the entire tournament represents nothing but net income.

“Especially coming out in January and February, which are traditionally the slow months in the service industry,” said Matt King, manager at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom. “Having this tournament over four days is a big boom for us.”

The tournament is especially meaningful to Pour Bros. , one of ten designated “fan hangout” spots this year. Each spot is dedicated to a different team. With Pour Bros. original location in Peoria Heights, there’s only one team that’s right for them.

“We have strong Bradley ties. Coach is a big supporter of our organization. And so obviously, we are a big supporter of theirs,” said King. “We love what they do. And you know, we bleed red just like everyone else in Peoria.”

For the first time in the history of the tournament, if fans can’t travel for their teams, they will be able to see the championship game on ESPNU.

You can find a list of the team hangouts and special promotions, as well as a schedule for the tournament here.

