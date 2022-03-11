Hundreds of students help Living Lands and Waters with ‘MillionTrees Project’

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Every year, living lands and waters has a goal to plant more than 150-thousand trees in watersheds across the country through the “MilltionTrees Project.”

It started in 2007, with 1.6 million trees being distributed and planted since.

“We might get a tire out of the bank of the Mississippi River that’s been sitting there for 40 years. Once we remove that, that actually, even though it’s bad that it’s trash, it had kinda helped the bank from eroding over the years. So, the thought was well, for all these holes we’re digging to get the trash out of here, let’s start planting trees. So it’s a way for us to kinda fill those holes, know that we’re helping out planting the trees all the country,” said Andrew Layer, tree nursery manager at Living Lands and Waters.

For the first time in two years, living lands and volunteers from AmeriCorps are able to kick-off the project with tree-wrapping events at middle and high schools across the QCA.

This year’s event started at Geneseo High School.

“We get rolling right at eight o’clock and pretty much have every period every day, 60 to 70 days come in and we are literally wrapping our baby oak saplings and then they end up as a finished product to this,” said Layer.

Once the bare-root saplings are wrapped, they are placed in a refrigerator until they are distributed to their new owners in mid to late April, to be planted after Mother’s Day.

It’s all about teaching the youth to take care of the planet.

“I think it’s really, it’s fun doing. It’s amazing how, how much they help the rivers, the environment,” said Allison Griffin, junior at Geneseo High School.

“I really enjoyed it. I think it does help a lot of the communities around, like, the states, and I really think it’s just a great organization to have around,” said Connor Shipman, senior at Geneseo High School.

Helping the saplings on their way to become beautiful oak trees.

“Thank you to all the schools in the community that are helping us get this done because we literally couldn’t do it without you and we are grateful,” said Layer.

Living Lands and Waters will be at Riverdale High School in Port Byron Friday, and plan on several other visits to local school districts over the next three weeks.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.