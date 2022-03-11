Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa.

Michael James Grommet, 37, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

At sentencing, prosecutors established that Grommet worked with associates to distribute over seven kilograms of ice methamphetamine in both Illinois and Iowa. Prosecutors detailed Grommet’s criminal history, which included over 20 criminal convictions, according to a media release.

Also at the hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow discussed the seriousness of Grommet’s “major distribution” offense, describing the “extreme physical and mental destruction” methamphetamine has on the community, according to the release.

Darrow said he posed “the most severe risk to recidivate” she had seen “in a long time” with “absolutely no regard for other individuals,” according to the release.

Grommet was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine following a jury trial in August.

Grommet’s co-defendant, Buddy Hal Gunter, also was convicted at trial. He will be sentenced Wednesday.

“As the Court made clear, individuals who make a career out of trafficking highly-addictive, community-devastating drugs will be held accountable,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Raya said. “The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to remove these dealers from the streets to keep our communities safe.”

The case investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Bremer County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office.

