Advertisement

Lawmakers say corn could bring relief at the pump

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As gas prices continue to soar lawmakers in Illinois pointed to corn grown in the midwest for relief at the pump. According to AAA, on Thursday, Iowans were paying an average of $3.93 per gallon, while Illinoisans were paying $4.57.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos both said ethanol would save Americans about 80 cents a gallon.

Reynolds said the green alternative should’ve been considered sooner.

“So 55% of our corn goes to ethanol, it is cleaner burning, lower prices at the pumps, and it helps our rural economy,” Reynolds said. “It’s unconscionable that the President hasn’t even addressed biofuels.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. is the leading producer of Ethanol, producing 55% of the world’s supply last year.

Bustos said she’d like to see more ethanol used year-round, and not just when there’s a crisis.

“We are pushing for having ethanol at a 15% level to be blended in with gasoline,” Bustos said. “I think we can be part of the solution here, right in the middle of the heartland.”

Earlier this week President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, which accounted for 8% of imports last year.

Bustos said the president has his hands tied.

“We have released 60 million barrels of oil through from the Strategic Reserve,” Bustos said. “That’s one thing that the President has within his power to be able to help bring down the cost of gas.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds said the president could do more.

“[Biden] took way too long to decide not to accept Russian imports anymore,” Reynolds said. “We have options for energy independence right here in our country.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranked Iowa and Illinois first and second, respectively, in corn produced last year.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
EveryChild
EveryChild seeking nominations for ‘Champions’ through March 21
100th anniversary gala fundraiser for Fulton's Unity Christian Schools
100th anniversary gala for Fulton’s Unity Christian Schools is March 19
Quad City Fire Hockey Team logo
Quad City Fire Hockey’s annual benefit game to help families of two fallen firefighters is March 26