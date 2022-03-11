Advertisement

Maquoketa Community School District set to hire new superintendent

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Community School District announced Thursday Tara Notz is set to serve as the new Superintendent of the Maquoketa Community School District.

Notz will begin her duties as Superintendent July 1, the district said in a media release.

Notz is currently the Director of Professional Growth and Student Learning at Maquoketa Community School District, a role she has served in since 2018, the district said. Prior to this position, Notz served as PK-8 Principal at Andrew Community School District.

The district said the School Board and several stakeholder groups interviewed three finalists out of 19 applicants for the position on Wednesday.

The district said McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. served as consultants in the search process. The company will continue working with the Maquoketa Community School District Board of Education and the new superintendent to establish performance objectives.

