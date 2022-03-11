March edition of ‘What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is plenty going on in the QCA as get closer to spring 2022. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events that always emphasizes the positive.

Details of the following are shared during the interview segment. More information is also available in Leary’s monthly column at his online website.

Local Author Jason Platt’s Latest ‘Middle School Misadventures’ is being released in April. Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster is going to be available worldwide on Little Brown publishing on April 5. Platt will be doing book signings around the area after its release. Preorder at: is going to be available worldwide on Little Brown publishing on April 5. Platt will be doing book signings around the area after its release. Preorder at: middleschoolmisadventures.com/books

Bettendorf Library Awarded $5,000 For Self Help Materials. The Bettendorf Public Library was awarded $5,000 in a grant from the State Library of Iowa from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The grant went towards expanding the Library’s digital collection of books and audiobooks that were specifically designed to support psychology, professional development, personal finance, wellness, and more. These electronic offerings are accessible for Bettendorf Public Library cardholders at The Bettendorf Public Library was awarded $5,000 in a grant from the State Library of Iowa from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The grant went towards expanding the Library’s digital collection of books and audiobooks that were specifically designed to support psychology, professional development, personal finance, wellness, and more. These electronic offerings are accessible for Bettendorf Public Library cardholders at https://rivershare.overdrive.com/rivershare-bettendorf/content/collection/1263776 and fall in line with the Library’s vision to support the community’s pursuit of knowledge and information.

Milan’s Dr. Dorian Maag Named Illinois Principal Of The Year. Dr. Dorian Maag, Principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, was named as Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region by the Illinois Principals Association (IPA).

Matheletes Compete. A number of local students are competing in the Illinois state MathCounts competition. Edison Junior High School in Rock Island has an entire team going to the statewide competition, and Washington Junior High School’s Nathan Anderson is competing solo at the competition taking place in Skokie, Ill.

EveryChild Seeking Nominations For Champions. EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is now accepting nominations for its Champions for Every Child awards. Three awards go each year to an individual, a business or nonprofit, and a young adult 18 or under. To make a nomination, fill out the brief form at EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is now accepting nominations for its Champions for Every Child awards. Three awards go each year to an individual, a business or nonprofit, and a young adult 18 or under. To make a nomination, fill out the brief form at foreverychild.org/blog/champions

Illinois And Iowa Startup Businesses Can Get Help From New Program For Entrepreneurs. New funding and resources for entrepreneurs and startups are coming to the QC as The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Inc. (NewBoCo) expands. In addition, ISA Ventures, the first multi-stage venture capital studio in Iowa, plans to expand into the QC region by building a local syndicate network of investors to support regional entrepreneurs on both sides of the river. Local accredited investors are needed to get the syndicate network launched. Syndicate investors are able to invest in tech-based startups throughout the QC and beyond. To learn more, visit New funding and resources for entrepreneurs and startups are coming to the QC as The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Inc. (NewBoCo) expands. In addition, ISA Ventures, the first multi-stage venture capital studio in Iowa, plans to expand into the QC region by building a local syndicate network of investors to support regional entrepreneurs on both sides of the river. Local accredited investors are needed to get the syndicate network launched. Syndicate investors are able to invest in tech-based startups throughout the QC and beyond. To learn more, visit isaventures.com

