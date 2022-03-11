Moline man pleads guilty to attempting to meet child for sex, soliciting obscene photos

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC). – A Moline man accused of trying to sexually abuse a child and solicit obscene photos pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Mark Eugene Downing, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. He faces 10 years to life in prison when he is sentenced July 19.

During Wednesday’s plea hearing, Downing admitted that he planned to engage in sexual activity with an 11-year-old child and solicited nude photos of the child, according to a media release.

During the hearing, prosecutors said Downing was arrested after he attempted to meet the child for sexual activity while in possession of methamphetamine and alcohol. Downing had previously solicited nude photos and videos of the child through the internet, according to the release.

Downing remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Moline Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and arose via a tip from the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

