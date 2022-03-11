Advertisement

Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Texas arrested a woman after a mother reported she was injuring her special needs child.

Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested on March 7 and charged with injury to a disabled child.

KLTV reports Fowler tied the child’s arm behind her back and threw her hard into a crib, with other actions hurting the child, according to an arrest affidavit.

The case was brought against the 35-year-old after the child’s mother saw an injury on her daughter’s right arm, according to the written statement.

The mother reportedly told police that her child, “Jane,” is right-arm dominant and usually sucks her right thumb. But then she noticed that her arm was hanging limply by her side, and the daytime nurse noted that she was not sucking her thumb while noticing bruises.

The mother had a nurse practitioner check her daughter’s arm. While she waited, she went through videos captured by the Nest camera in the child’s room.

The child’s mother then said that she saw Fowler abusing “Jane” during the night on the video by tying her arm behind her back in bed, dropping her legs forcefully during diaper changes, extending her arm out on the crib mattress, and firmly pressing down on the child, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit also states that it was clear Fowler knew what she was doing was harmful and wrong because when she would hear a door open in the house she would rush to “Jane’s” crib and untie her arm.

Fowler, a registered nurse, agreed to call to arrange a time to speak with the investigator in person. However, she did not call or show up. Instead, a lawyer called on her behalf, saying she would not be going to the police station to speak to the investigator.

Fowler had bond set at $200,000 and posted bail the same day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality

Latest News

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients
Quad City Fire Hockey Team logo
Quad City Fire Hockey’s annual benefit game to help families of two fallen firefighters is March 26
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit