Police: Davenport man charged with forging stolen checks

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after Scott County sheriff’s deputies say he fraudulently cashed stolen checks.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 37-year-old Brian Park Russell on charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and six counts of forgery.

The charges stem from an investigation into a reported theft of 15 business checks from an office at LeClaire Manufacturing.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The manufacturing management told police Russell was one of two men recently fired they suspected of stealing the checks.

The investigation confirmed Russell and Nathan Handy planned together to forge the stolen checks.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, 2021, Russell and Handy used nine of the 15 stolen checks at different stores to get cash. Six of the nine checks used were successfully cashed for about $6,267.25.

The remaining six checks have not been recovered.

During interviews with deputies, Russell admitted to receiving one of the stolen checks. He also admitted to cashing a check at Walmart, with security video confirming his involvement.

Russell told deputies he had no involvement in stealing the checks from the manufacturer, but deputies said his story could not be confirmed.

Russell denied knowing Handy. Police said Russell’s phone rang with “Nate” calling during the interview, with the phone number matching one associated with Handy.

Russell also told police he drives his father’s car regularly, and the truck matching its description was seen on security video at the same time Handy had cashed a stolen check in Bettendorf, according to the affidavit.

Russell is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 18.

Handy was charged in December 2021 with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and five counts of forgery.

