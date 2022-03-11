Advertisement

Rock Island to appoint a new city manager Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council will vote Monday to approve an employment agreement for a new city manager.

Todd Thompson is currently the city administrator in Galesburg, a position he has held since January 2011.

According to a media release, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

“Thompson has extensive experience with economic development and budget and financing, as well as over 20 years as a senior-level manager,” according to the release.

He also is a veteran of the United States Navy.

The city selected Thompson from an experienced and talented pool of candidates presented by GovHR USA of Northbrook, Illinois, according to the release. A copy of the employment agreement will be available to the public Monday after the City Council meeting.

