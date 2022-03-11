Advertisement

The Weekend Begins With Cold Arctic Air!

A fast turnaround to mild temperatures Sunday!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Friday night skies will be clear and strong winds will push very cold air into the QCA. We’ll see lows drop to the single digits Saturday morning with highs in the 20s.

Wind chills will drop below zero Saturday morning with afternoon chills in the single digits and teens. A quick rebound to warmer weather comes back Sunday with highs in

the 50s through early in the new week with 60s likely by Wednesday! Don’t forget to turn the clock AHEAD an hour late Saturday night as we lose an hour of sleep but gain

an hour of daylight Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. CHILLS: -5 TO -15. LOW: 5. WIND: NW - 15/20

SATURDAY: SUNNY & COLD! CHILLS: 5 TO 15. HIGH: 27°. WIND: NW/SW - 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILD. HIGH: 55°.

