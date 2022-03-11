Advertisement

WIU raises tuition, fees and room & board for next year

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Macomb, Ill. (KWQC) - Tuition, fees and room and board are going up for new students at Western Illinois University. The WIU Board of Trustees voted Friday to increase those costs for the 2022-23 school year. WIU will charge $317.18 for in-state tuition per credit hour, but only new students entering the university will be impacted by the increase.

WIU has a cost guarantee program which promises to keep tuition, fees and room and board the same for all four years a student is enrolled. WIU is the only public university in the state that provides the guaranteed cost structure for room and board for undergraduate and transfer students. Students who enrolled four years ago are paying $284.70 per credit hour. Students who enrolled in the fall of 2021 are paying $307.94 per credit hour. Fees for the g WIU-Macomb and Quad Cities students will also increase.

The board also approved a new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at its March 11 meeting.

