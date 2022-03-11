Advertisement

Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
18-year-old Aiden Nevarez's death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving...
College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip

Latest News

Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
The Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street.
Quad Cities celebrates St. Patrick’s Day Saturday
A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found...
Officer talks of justice for young children left alone
There were four pictures posted to Snapchat and Instagram, according to parents who found them.
Eighth graders charged with hate crime for social media threats aimed at Black students